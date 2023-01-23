Former Wolves defender Greg Halford throws 'cheating ex's' belongings out of house

Greg Halford's video of his ex's belongings has been seen millions of times

The 38-year-old, who spent two years on the books at Molineux between 2009 and 2011, shared a video on Twitter on Saturday evening.

In the clip shared by Halford, who was known as a long throw specialist, a cardboard box is seen being launched out of an upstairs window, joining dozens of others which are strewn across the front garden.

Been far far to long but finally clearing out the cheating c**t ex stuff. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HGAzfgcCx4 — Greg Halford (@GregHalford15) January 21, 2023

Along with the video, Halford wrote: "Been far far to long but finally clearing out the cheating c*** ex stuff."

The 18-second video had been seen more than 4.2 million times on Twitter by Monday morning.

After making his breakthrough as a professional footballer at Colchester United, Halford went on to play in the Premier League for Reading, Sunderland and Wolves.

The 38-year-old arrived at Molineux from the Black Cats for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2009, but in October 2010 was loaned out to Portsmouth, then of the Championship, as he struggled to establish a place in Mick McCarthy's starting XI at Wolves.

The move was then made permanent in the summer of 2011, and proceeded stints at Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Aberdeen, Southend United, Waterford and Billericay Town.