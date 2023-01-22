The Vivienne makes history as first drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne has made history as the first drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice.

The drag queen was the first contestant to perform on the second episode of the new series of the ITV skating competition, which will see five celebrities and their partners take to the ice after the first group of six contestants performed last Sunday.

For their opening routine, The Vivienne, 30, and their dance partner Colin Grafton, delivered an energetic performance to Strong Enough by Cher.

Descending from the roof on a giant VIV… Iconic ? @THEVIVIENNEUK and @ColinGrafton are spinning off the ice tonight with a score of 28.5 from the judges! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/uPLT1s4slX — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 22, 2023

Dressed in a black curly wig and sparkly black outfit in homage to the US singer, the drag queen performed twists and a dramatic lift to score 28.5 points.

Judge and former Olympic skater Jayne Torvill felt their skating was “so solid and smooth” and that she loved how much the drag queen appeared to enjoy the routine.

Her dance partner Christopher Dean said: “A star was born on the ice tonight,” adding: “We’ve had a few divas, but you’re our best skating by far.”

Before the routine, The Vivienne said they were “honoured” to be the first drag queen to compete in the ITV1 skating competition series.

To open the show, the professional ice skaters performed a dazzling routine to a rendition of Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow while dressed in tuxedo-style outfits,.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then welcomed this week’s five celebrity contestants and their partners to the rink.

What a way to open the show! ? The audience is on its feet in the studio! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/zyDoeu8qEU — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 22, 2023

Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will also show off their skating prowess in this week’s episode when they do a fast tango-style routine to Canadian singer Michael Buble’s Higher.

Best known for winning a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics, they previously said they have been skating five times a week from September to perform for the first time in front of a full live audience since the pandemic.

Last week six celebrities performed in the first episode, with former Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson receiving the highest score of the night from the judges of 29.5, while Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu found herself in the bottom following a public vote.

She will now face one of five celebrities who are taking to this ice this Sunday in an attempt to stay in the competition.