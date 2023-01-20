First islander to be dumped as episode reveals fallout from explosive fight

Love Island

The girls are set to make their choice in the first recoupling since Love Island returned, with the episode also revealing the outcome of Haris and Shaq’s fiery argument.

The end of Thursday’s episode saw TV salesman Haris Namani and airport security officer Shaq Muhammad come to blows following a dramatic game of beer pong which saw new bombshell David Salako, who is a property developer, choose to kiss biomedical student Tanya Manhenga – who is currently coupled with Shaq.

After the game, 21-year-old Haris quizzed Shaq, 24, over the kiss, which provoked Shaq to call him out for antagonising the situation and a shouting match ensued.

?FIRST LOOK? After last night's fallout, tensions are high. Especially when a recoupling text comes through… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yHO5NUjiYo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 20, 2023

Friday’s episode will see Haris and Shaq catch up following the beer pong fallout, with Haris saying: “The only thing that got to me is to call me a ‘s*** stirrer’, that’s a big thing.”

Meanwhile Shaq says: “I get that you’re young and you’ve got all this energy and things like that, but sometimes you need to understand certain situations and know what to say, and when to say it, and I don’t think you get that.”

The episode will also see the first recoupling of the series which will see the last boy left standing immediately dumped from the island.

Reacting to the news, 23-year-old farmer Will Young, who is not in a couple after bombshell Tom Clare decided to recouple with his former partner Olivia Hawkins, says: “I’m not even being funny, I’m s****ing it”.

Shaq, who is hoping Tanya will pick him, adds: “My heart is racing.”