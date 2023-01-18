New Love Island bombshells turn heads in the villa

Love Island logo

The latest Love Island bombshells have turned heads in the villa after taking two of their fellow islanders on dates.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, a 25-year-old model and property developer, and 24-year-old money adviser David Salako were the latest additions to the ITV2 dating show on Wednesday.

After Zara chose to take Ron Hall on a date, the 25-year-old financial adviser found himself in a “sticky position”.

While enjoying the date in the South African countryside, Ron, who is currently coupled up with 25-year-old make-up artist Lana Jenkins, told Zara that he was happy she picked him.

He said: “You’re making things hard for me, I’ve got some exploring to do, I’ve got some thinking to do and I’m quite looking forward to the next couple of days.”

While reflecting on the date in the beach hut, Ron said: “She’s just ticking boxes, everything that she was saying was just stuff I wanted to hear.”

He added: “The head is swivelling.”

After entering the villa, Zara took to the beach hut to share her thoughts on Lana and her interest in Ron, saying: “I’m aware that she’s (Lana) in a couple with him at the minute, but that’s not really an issue for me.

Zara and David are ready to turn some heads ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XuFe6gKjIA — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 18, 2023

“Obviously, we’re all here to get to know each other, it’s early days, so you know it’s Love Island, we’re going to be dropping bombshells all of the time.”

Meanwhile, Tanya Manhenga, who is currently coupled up with 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq Muhammad, was left feeling conflicted after her date with David.

Earlier in the episode the 22-year-old biomedical science student shared the first kiss of the series with Shaq, however, she later told David: “I’m still open, the man of my dreams could be you.”

Following the date, Tanya shared her thoughts in the beach hut, saying: “I had a really good date with David, but Shaq is in my head, he’s sat there rent free in my head.

“But then I’m very much interested in David, so it’s the devil and the angel right now.”

Elsewhere in the episode, 23-year-old farmer Will – who was left single after Tom Clare chose to couple up with his former partner Olivia Hawkins – attempted to start “grafting”.

Speaking in the beach hut Will said: “(I’ve) got to do a lot of grafting, do a lot of talking and try to take in as much as possible.”

Sticking to his word, Will pulled Lana for a chat by the beanbags in an attempt to see if there was a spark between the two.

Despite Will’s best efforts, Lana appeared set on pursuing things with her current partner Ron, telling Will: “I think you’re lovely, but I don’t think we’ve got a spark, but maybe that’s just not now but at the minute it’s not there…

“At the minute with all the boys in here, Ron is the only one that I have a connection with.”

Speaking in the beach hut later on, Lana admitted: “Will is putting in all the graft in the world, but it’s just not vibing with me, it’s not working.”