Sarah Jessica Parker teases return of John Corbett to Sex And The City sequel

Sarah Jessica Parker at BAFTA Film Awards 2013 – Arrivals – London

Sarah Jessica Parker has teased the return of actor John Corbett in her Sex And The City reboot show.

The actress, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the spin-off And Just Like That, posted a picture of herself with her former co star – who played Aiden Shaw in the popular US television series.

And Just Like that reunited Parker with her original castmates Cynthia Nixon, as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis, as Charlotte York.

The romantic comedy drama jumps 20 years in the characters’ lives and follows them taking on a “new chapter” as they navigate life and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

An Instagram post shared by the show’s official account and Parker on Friday, showed the actress with Corbett walking down a New York street hand in hand.

Corbett’s character, a furniture designer, became a love interest for Parker after first appearing in season three of Sex And The City.

The original series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

And Just Like that first aired on HBO in December 2021 and was renewed for a second season in March 2022.

Other fan-favourites from the original series have made appearances in the sequel series, including Evan Handler as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino and David Eigenberg as Steve Brady.

Chris Noth also returned as Mr Big, though later in December 2021 he faced a string of sexual assault allegations by several women.