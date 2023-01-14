Monster High Freaky Friday party sees celebrities create a spooky family affair

Amy Childs and her daughter Polly pose on the red carpet

Stars of the small screen and their children dressed up in spooky yet adorable outfits for a special Monster High Freaky Friday party.

Celebrities including reality stars Amy Childs and Harry Derbridge, and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh attended the event on Friday.

Harry Derbidge (left), Amy Childs (right) and her daughter Polly arrive at the Monster High Freaky Friday (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Childs posed with her daughter and and with cousin Derbridge, while displaying a large baby bump.

Her daughter Polly wore a pink and blue dress with a black, bat themed collar.

Linda Robson with her granddaughters Betsy (left) and Lila (right) (Ian West/PA)

Loose Women star Linda Robson brought her granddaughters, Betsy and Lila, to the event.

Nicky Clarke with his wife Kelly Simpkin and their children Nico (centre) and CeCee (Ian West/PA)

Hairstylist Nicky Clarke and his wife Kelly Simpkin brought their children Nico and CeCee.

Nico donned a smart tuxedo and blue shoes, while CeCee wore a spooky bridal costume, complete with a small black veil.

Abbie Quinnen and her niece Edie (Ian West/PA)

Abbie Quinnen, former girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing Star AJ Pritchard, also posed with her niece Edie.

The pair matched outfits, with Edie wearing a grey top and skirt and Quinnen in a long grey coat.

Imogen Thomas with her daughters Arianna (left) and Siera arrive at the Monster High Freaky Friday party at One Marylebone in London (Ian West/PA)

Welsh model and TV personality Imogen Thomas wore a corrugated green pencil dress, and was accompanied by her two daughters, Arianna and Siera.

The girls wore matching leather jackets and hair bunches, and carried Bratz dolls.

Kym Marsh (right) and her daughter Polly (Ian West/PA)

Corrie actress Marsh posed with her daughter Polly, wearing a simple black dress with a matching overcoat.

Anna Nightingale with her daughter Autumn arrives at the Monster High Freaky Friday party (Ian West/PA)

Rival soap star Anna Nightingale, known for her portrayal of Andrea Tate on ITV’s Emmerdale, opted for a preppy aesthetic, with an US-high school style sweater vest over a pale blue shirt.