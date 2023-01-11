Notification Settings

UK suffers poor night at Golden Globes with only two wins

Published:

It is the lowest tally for the country since 2014.

The team behind The Banshees of Inisherin, which won the award for best motion picture, musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes: from left, Peter Czernin, Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh, Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, Graham Broadbent and Barry Keoghan (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The UK has seen its poorest performance at the Golden Globes for nearly a decade, picking up only two of the 27 awards.

British-Irish writer Martin McDonagh won best screenplay for The Banshees Of Inisherin, a dark comedy starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson set in the 1920s on a fictional island off the west coast of Ireland.

The film is a US/UK/Ireland co-production and won the category for best musical or comedy motion picture, giving the UK its second award of the night.

It is the lowest tally for the UK since 2014, when the country came away with just one award, for the US/UK co-production 12 Years A Slave.

SHOWBIZ Globes
(PA Graphics)

It is also a sharp contrast with 2020 and 2021, both of which saw the UK pick up a bumper 10 awards, thanks to the success of TV series like The Crown, Fleabag and Succession, as well as films such as 1917 and Rocketman.

A host of British acting talent received nominations for this year’s ceremony, including Olivia Colman, Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Lesley Manville, Bill Nighy and Emma Thompson – but all lost out.

The UK can at least draw comfort from not leaving the Golden Globes empty-handed, as happened in 2010.









