Celebrities step on to the rink ahead of Dancing On Ice launch

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

The 11 celebrities taking part in Dancing On Ice 2023 have taken to the ice ahead of the show’s launch on Sunday.

The ITV skating competition, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, returns for its 15th series this weekend.

Reality star and former The Only Way Is Essex cast member Joey Essex posed on the ice with his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer at ITV Studios at Bovingdon Airfield ahead of the competition.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Vivienne, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, wowed in a bejewelled blue velvet outfit alongside professional partner Colin Grafton.

Speaking in a new trailer, the drag artist – real name James Lee Williams – said being the first drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice was an “honour”.

The Vivienne (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former professional footballer John Fashanu, dressed in an embossed suit and a navy polo neck, looked relaxed on the ice next to his skating partner Alexandra Schauman.

The 60-year-old was part of the Wimbledon team that won the FA Cup final against Liverpool in 1988, and went on to become a presenter, co-hosting Gladiators.

Fashanu admitted: “Out of all the sports that I have done, this is the hardest ever.”

Alexandra Schauman and John Fashanu (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu looked at home on the ice alongside partner Brendyn Hatfield as the pair posed in dark outfits with glittery detailing.

In the trailer, the 28-year-old, who won the ITV dating show alongside Davide Sanclimenti last year, said: “Performing is a new adventure for me. I’m nervous about falling on my bum,” before a montage of clips showed her falling on the ice.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendyn Hatfield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson and her partner Mark Hanretty wore beaming smiles as they stood on the ice.

She played Steph Cunningham in the show between 2000 and 2011, and more recently portrayed Harriet Shelton in BBC soap opera Doctors.

Carly Stenson and Mark Hanretty (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran, who is partnered with professional skater Klabera Komini, said: “I rarely dance in the band, so I never imagined I was going to be dancing on ice.”

The Dublin-born singer has previously said he was inspired to appear on the show by late bandmate Tom Parker, who died last year after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Siva Kaneswaran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Comedian Darren Harriott, who previously admitted he was “panicking” ahead of the show, was all smiles alongside partner Tippy Packard.

The trailer showed a variety of clips of Harriott falling on the ice as he was heard saying: “If I have a bad gig, I can just blame the audience.

“Whereas if I wipe out on the ice, I can’t really blame the ice!”

Tippy Packard and Darren Harriott (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former EastEnders star and DJ Patsy Palmer, who was the first celebrity announced for the show, stunned in a blue sequinned mini dress as she posed with skating partner Matt Evers.

She said skating is “much, much harder than it looks” ahead of the first week of the competition.

Patsy Palmer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilson, who looked cheerful on the ice alongside partner Olivia Smart, expressed his excitement to get going.

“It’s right up my street, learning a new skill and being competitive again,” he said in the trailer.

“I’m just going to give it my absolute everything and see how far we can go.”

Olivia Smart and Nile Wilson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton posed with her partner Lukasz Rozycki at ITV Studios.

Heaton, who has been open about her struggle with addiction, said: “It’s been a long journey to get here and now I’m stronger than ever and I just want to do everybody proud.”

Michelle Heaton and Lukasz Rozyck (Jonathan Brady/PA)

To complete the line-up Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher took to the ice in a silver and black outfit, embellished with jewels, with her partner Sylvain Longchambon.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who won gold at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo in 1984, return to the judging panel.

Sylvain Longchambon and Mollie Gallagher (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The pair will be joined by Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse.