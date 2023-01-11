Notification Settings

British and Irish talent provide strong showing at SAG awards nominations

Published:

Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees Of Inisherin picked up several acting nods and one for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh

British and Irish talent again provided a strong showing in the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees Of Inisherin picked up several acting nods on Wednesday, as well as one for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture – the SAG equivalent of best picture.

The film’s four main stars, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, all received nominations for their performances.

Farrell was again named in the top acting category – outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role – and was joined by Bill Nighy, Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room
Martin McDonagh with the cast of The Banshees Of Inisherin (Chris Pizello/AP)

Farrell and Butler won top awards at the 80th Golden Globe awards on Tuesday.

In the parallel female category in the SAG awards, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh received nods.

Other contenders for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role were Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Danielle Deadwyler.

Condon was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, while Gleeson and Keoghan will go head-to-head in the male category.

The Banshees Of Inisherin was joined in the best cast in a motion picture category by The Fabelmans, Babylon, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Women Talking.

The nominations for the 29th SAG awards took place on Wednesday on Instagram live, and were read out by Emily In Paris star Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson, from hit HBO series The White Lotus.

The ceremony is to take place on Sunday February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

