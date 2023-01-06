Sir Rod Stewart pays tribute to late brother

Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has paid tribute to his brother Bob, who died two months after the loss of his other brother.

The 77-year-old singer said Robert Stewart loved travelling to watch Rangers football games in Scotland and was one of his “best mates”.

Robert Stewart died a day before his 88th birthday and was buried at Islington Burial Chapel on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Sir Rod shared an image of his brother which said he was born on November 30 1934 and died on November 29 2022.

Sir Rod also wrote on the post: “I said Farewell to my Brother Bob today, with his coffin draped in a Rangers flag (life long Glasgow Rangers fan).

“We loved our game days up in Scotland together Now he joins Brother Don, rest in peace boys. Two of my best mates gone within just a few months.”

His wife, British former model and TV presenter Penny Lancaster, wrote below: “I loved that he called me Pencil instead of Pen.”

Actors Sean Maguire and Gianni Capaldi and country music singer-songwriters Tanya Tucker and Parker McCollum also sent their condolences.

It comes after Sir Rod announced the death of his brother Don in September, just 48 hours before that of the Queen.

He wrote: “It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.”