Shaun Dooley leads tributes to Love Actually actor Wyllie Longmore

Shaun Dooley has led tributes to “beautiful human being” and fellow actor Wyllie Longmore who has died at the age of 82.

Longmore, who had roles in Love Actually and Coronation Street, “believed” in him from the beginning of his career, Dooley, best known for The Witcher and Gentleman Jack, said.

Longmore also had parts in Casualty, The Bill, Merseybeat and Cold Feet.

“I can confirm with great sadness that Wyllie Longmore died peacefully at home on Wednesday evening,” his agent said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“Wyllie Longmore was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. A gentle and fiercely intelligent man with a deep integrity for his work.

“An inspiring teacher, passionate theatre maker and hugely talented actor. He will be missed and remembered by many for a very long time to come.”

Longmore was a trustee and actor at The Edge theatre in Manchester, the founding head of acting at The Ardern drama school and later head of the school, as well as a patron of North West Drama.

Former Coronation Street actor Dooley, 48, wrote on Twitter: “So incredibly saddened to hear that Wyllie Longmore has passed away.

“A beautiful beautiful human being. A gentle man loved by so many of us who had the privilege to know & learn from him. All my love & good wishes to his family. I’m so sorry. Rest well sir. #wyllielongmore

“Wyllie believed in me from the start. Held my place on his drama course until I’d heard back from the more established ones. Waited for me. Taught me to appreciate words and verse.

“And for all that Sir I can never repay you. Thank you Wyllie. All my love Xxx.”

The Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester also wrote on Twitter that Longmore was “a fiercely passionate theatre maker, incredible actor” and “inspiring teacher” who “made a huge difference”.

The Edge theatre also paid tribute, writing: “Wyllie has been a part of The Edge for many years, as a trustee, actor, facilitator and most of all, friend. He was a passionate advocate for theatre and the arts and will be so missed by us all.”