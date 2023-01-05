Oldbury father and son TikTok sensations aiming to hit 100 million views in 2023

Jay Scott and Brian Kilgallon

Brian Kilgallon, 76, and Jay (Jamie) Scott, 28, from Oldbury, shot to fame last year, getting recognition from all over the globe for their dancing videos on video sharing platform TikTok.

The duo created a range of videos from viral dances to their own style, and even had Grammy award-winning US artist Lizzo commenting how much she loved their dance to her song About Damn Time.

Speaking about the astronomical numbers they achieved last year, Brian said: "At the the end of 2022 we were calculating the numbers and in total on the TikTok account, we had over 83 million views on our videos and if take into account my son's dancing videos, it was well over 93 million.

"And we only started it as a bit of fun but the numbers of views on the videos blew up and since then we regularly get millions on views on our videos.

"I remember when my son first told me about TikTok, I thought it was a chocolate but he said it's an app where you make dance videos and people watch them, so we began making them.

"It's keeping me young, a lot of people sit around doing nothing but it makes me feel upbeat and enjoy life, and I love doing them because I get to do it with my son, he's a godsend and keeps me young and gives me enjoyment."

Brian works as a crossing warden at Rood End Primary school and has been there for 11 years.

He added: "I'm like a superstar there, I've done interviews there and everyone has been great about it.

"We only started the TikTok videos around February last year and also took breaks inbetween, and so to achieve the number of views that we did was astonishing.

"I remember when we filmed the first one, we said it would be good if we can get a thousand views and that was very much the target, but to hit over 93 million in total is unbelievable.

"Whilst we do not have any specific targets for this year 2023, it would be really special to hit that 100 million figure.

"But you cannot take life for granted, I'm getting older as well but the magic figure of 100 million would be unbelievable.

"I still have to shake myself and take in just how this has all happened.

"It isn't bad for an old man and his son."