Dudley MP praises Rachel Riley after MBE for services to Holocaust education.

By Peter MadeleyDudleyShowbizPublished:

A Black Country MP has hailed Rachel Riley for her "political courage" after she given an MBE for services to Holocaust education.

The Countdown star, whose mother is Jewish, dedicated her honour to those fighting anti-semitism.

She has been praised by former Dudley North MP Lord Austin, who said she had been "much braver than many senior politicians who hid away".

He said the honour for Ms Riley, who is a long-standing critic of anti-semitism in the Labour Party, was "very well deserved".

"It is incredible to think a TV celebrity showed more political courage and leadership in tackling a problem in their party than they did," added Lord Austin.

