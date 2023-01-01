Sir Elton John and David Beckham among famous faces sharing new year wishes

Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John has thanked his fans for being “amazing” and said it is now “pedal to the metal” in a celebratory new year message.

The Rocket Man singer, 75, was among a host of famous faces sharing farewell to 2022 messages on social media as new year celebrations got under way across the world.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Sir Elton, who celebrated the arrival of 2023 in Australia, said: “Hi everyone! Happy New Year! It’s Happy New Year in Australia already, not most places around the world.

“But I wanted to take this chance very early into 2023, saying thank you for 2022, it was amazing and let’s hope 2023 is going to be just as good.

“But you’ve been amazing. Your support has been great. I love you dearly and I will be seeing you next in Newcastle in Australia on January 8. From then on it’s pedal to the metal until July 8 in Stockholm. Bye!”

Sir Elton is currently playing around the world as part of his farewell retirement tour, which will draw to a close in the summer.

Sir Paul McCartney kept his message short and sweet.

Alongside an image of himself performing, he wrote: “Happy New Year to everyone in the world – Paul. #NewYearsEve.”

Elsewhere David Beckham celebrated with wife Victoria and three of their four children.

Sharing a picture of the family stood in front of a fireworks display, the 47-year-old former footballer said he was missing his eldest son Brooklyn, who was celebrating elsewhere with wife Nicola Peltz.

He wrote: “Happy New Year from the BECKHAM’s. We love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham we miss you. 2023.”

Elsewhere former members of One Direction Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne reflected on the year past.

Tomlinson, 31, shared a carousel of pictures alongside the caption: “This time last year I had no idea the year I was about to have.

“The places I’ve seen, the people I’ve shared the memories with, the shows I’ve been lucky enough to play. I’ll never forget it.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part in making this year so special.

“Can’t wait to see what next year has for us!”

Meanwhile, Payne, 29, teased the possibility of new music, writing: “Happy New Year … I hope 2023 brings you everything you ever wanted.

“Heck who knows maybe even some new music. Have a good one x”

Australian actor Hugh Jackman rang in 2023 with an espresso martini while wishing fans a happy new year.