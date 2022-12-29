From Adele to Kim Kardashian: 14 of the biggest red carpet moments of 2022

While the last few years have been marred with various Covid-related restrictions, 2022 saw a triumphant return to the red carpet.

All the major events returned in person – meaning an new array of celebrity looks.

These are some of the most memorable of the year.

1. Adele at the Brit Awards

Adele at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Adele kicked off awards season in an elegant all-black look for the Brit Awards in February.

Her sweeping velvet gown by Armani had a delicate tulle overlay and a deep v-neck, and was accessorised with statement Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a large sparkler on her ring finger – leading to speculation she was engaged to sports agent partner Rich Paul.

2. Zoe Kravitz at The Batman premiere

Zoe Kravitz took inspiration from Catwoman (Alamy/PA)

As the latest actor to play Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz took inspiration from her character on the press tour for The Batman.

For the New York premiere of the film she wore a sleek black Oscar de la Renta dress with a built-in corset and the silhouette of cat ears on the bust.

It could have looked kitsch, but Kravitz made it feel ultra-elegant with a slicked-back hairdo with baby bangs, along with simple make-up and a French manicure.

3. Lady Gaga at the Baftas

Lady Gaga opted for a dramatic Baftas look (Ian West/PA)

Never one to shy away from drama on the red carpet, Lady Gaga channelled old Hollywood glamour in a dark green gown by Ralph Lauren, with a long train and sparkling diamond and emerald jewels.

While it was a classic look, it still had some eccentric Gaga touches – including platform boots and a miniature feathered bag.

4. Daniel Kaluuya at the Baftas

Daniel Kaluuya wore striking Prada at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Showing men don’t just have to wear a plain black tux for awards shows, Daniel Kaluuya pulled out all the stops for his Baftas look.

He called upon Prada for the occasion, wearing a statement blue mohair-trimmed coat, with a simple white turtleneck underneath.

5. Zendaya at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Zendaya opted for a suit at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

Zendaya continued her run of headline-making red carpet looks at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, swapping the feminine Valentino outfit she wore at the ceremony for a much edgier vibe.

She wore a black suit by Sportmax, with big shoulders, a cinched waist and an unusual purple shirt underneath.

6. Julia Fox at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Julia Fox wore black leather and carried an unusual bag (Alamy/PA)

Julia Fox established herself as an “it girl” this year, making headlines for her dramatic red carpet style.

While not everyone loved her looks, they regularly got people talking – just like her outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

She wore a black leather dress by Han Kjobenhavn with a sinister hand around the neck, and carried a black furry clutch bag, which she later revealed was made of real human hair.

7. Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian channelled Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala (John Nacion/NurPhoto/PA)

Fox might have turned some heads with her hair bag, but few outfits of 2022 would be as controversial as what Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala.

Kardashian donned the nude sequinned gown worn by Marilyn Monroe during her famous 1962 performance of Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy, on loan from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum.

The reality star and entrepreneur said she was “so honoured” to wear the dress, and some praised the vintage piece – while others suggested such a historic dress shouldn’t be worn.

Kardashian also garnered criticism for saying she lost 16 pounds (7kg) in three weeks to fit into the dress.

8. Blake Lively at the Met Gala

Blake Lively in Versace at the Met Gala (Alamy/PA)

Blake Lively was on hosting duties for this year’s Met Gala, and she did so in style, thanks to an opulent Versace outfit.

The dress code was “gilded glamour”, with Lively arriving in a rose gold gown with a beaded bodice, inspired by New York’s art deco architecture.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala (Alamy/PA)

Bringing a sense of theatre to the red carpet, a bow on the side of the dress was untied to reveal a turquoise skirt, paying homage to the Statue of Liberty.

9. Nicola Coughlan at the Baftas

Nicola Coughlan called on Valentino for her red carpet appearance (Ian West/PA)

Valentino’s hold on red carpet fashion showed no sign of letting up in 2022, with celebrities continuing to wear the brand’s voluminous outfits.

One of the best of the year was Nicola Coughlan at the Bafta TV Awards, with the Derry Girls star going for a maximalist look in a show-stopping pink dress with bows along the neckline.

10. Gemma Chan at the Venice Film Festival

Gemma Chan wore Louis Vuitton in Venice (Alamy/PA)

Despite the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival being dominated by headlines about Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan still managed to steal the show on the red carpet.

She wore custom Louis Vuitton, an armour-like silver column dress given a feminine touch with 3D flower appliques.

11. Florence Pugh at the BFI London Film Festival

Florence Pugh in salmon Valentino (Ian West/PA)

Florence Pugh spent the year honing her voice on the red carpet, and has become known for dramatic gowns with full skirts and bright colours.

Her outfit for the BFI London Film Festival was a prime example of this.

She often chooses Valentino, and this salmon number brought the boudoir to the red carpet with thin straps, a voluminous skirt and a feather trim.

12. Cate Blanchett at the Governors Awards

Cate Blanchett at the Governors Awards (Alamy/PA)

Not only was Cate Blanchett’s layered white Alexander McQueen dress with a black blazer a strong look for the Governors Awards, but there was also a meaningful message behind it.

If the unique outfit looks familiar, that’s because Blanchett wore it to the Venice Film Festival in 2020.

Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted on Instagram: “We understand that most people rewear clothes all the time, and how great this is for the environment (keeping clothes out of landfills etc) However, on the red carpet, fashion is about being exciting, making a splash, and pushing our industry forward, so the bar is high.”

13. Jodie Turner-Smith at the Fashion Awards

Jodie Turner-Smith hosted the 2022 Fashion Awards (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Turner-Smith hosted the Fashion Awards in a series of whimsical outfits, starting things off with a bang in a lime green Gucci gown with trailing sleeves, emerald jewels and a blonde buzzcut.

14. Simone Ashley at the Fashion Awards

Simone Ashley wore 16Arlington for her appearance at the Fashion Awards (Ian West/PA)