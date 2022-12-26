Greg James offers solidarity to partners of those struggling with mental health

Greg James

Greg James has said he wants to “offer solidarity” to others living with a partner or loved one suffering from mental health problems.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 37, said he hopes he can get people to “start a dialogue” with their partners in order to develop strategies and ways of coping with such problems.

Writing in the i newspaper, James opened up about his relationship with his wife Bella Mackie and how her struggle with anxiety had affected him as a partner.

He described the “coping strategies” that he and Mackie had developed, including both personal and more general methods.

“I want to offer solidarity to anyone who lives with or loves a person who suffers with mental health problems,” he wrote.

“Each person is of course different. The hope of this piece is to get you to start a dialogue with your favourite sad ghost and work out some strategies together.

“But please remember to make some time for yourself, you’re not supposed to be anyone’s therapist.”

He added: “It’s also important to be prepared for there to be no solution sometimes. Life isn’t like that. Embrace that.

“Our relationship is multi-faceted and that’s how it should be – I wouldn’t change anything about it. Or Bella.

“It shouldn’t be brilliant all the time, crucially, it shouldn’t be awful all the time. But it should be full of love.”

Journalist and author Mackie, 39, has previously been open about her struggles with mental health.

The pair have been married since 2018.

Sharing his article online, James wrote: “I’ve written about the complexities and joys of bringing all the sadness in sometimes.