Ellie Goulding says supporting homelessness charities is ‘more vital than ever’

Ellie Goulding at Crisis

Ellie Goulding has said supporting those experiencing homelessness is “more vital than ever” as more households face hardship during the cost-of-living crisis.

The singer, who has been volunteering at Crisis’s Christmas centres since 2015 and is an ambassador of the charity, paid a visit to the charity’s central London hotel on Christmas Eve.

Alongside helping to make teas and coffees and sorting and distributing clothes to people in need, Goulding spoke to people using the services.

The singer has been volunteering at Crisis’s Christmas centres since 2015 and is an ambassador of the charity (David Parry/PA)

Goulding said: “After supporting Crisis since 2015, I’m so thankful to be volunteering again with Crisis this Christmas.

“Although Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy and celebration, sadly thousands of people are still experiencing homelessness.

“With Crisis estimating that almost 300,000 households could face homelessness next year, their work both over Christmas and all year round is more vital than ever.

“I urge anyone who can to join me in supporting Crisis to help end homelessness for good.”

During her time at the centre the singer helped to make teas and coffees and sorted and distributed clothes to people in need (David Parry/PA)

Goulding was at one of three hotels Crisis opened this week in London which are providing shelter for those who are sleeping rough and specialist support to help them start their journey out of homelessness.

The charity has said it has also opened four day centres across London for up to 4,800 people in insecure living situations, and outside the capital they will be supporting approximately 2,000 people experiencing homelessness through their frontline services.

Last year, Goulding has one of a number of famous faces, including Chris Martin and Dame Emma Thompson, who lent their voices to a short film highlighting the impact of homelessness at Christmas.