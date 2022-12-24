Drag Race’s Victoria Scone proposes to partner during Canada vs the World final

Victoria Scone

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Victoria Scone has made franchise history by proposing to her girlfriend during the final of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World.

During the finale which aired on Friday, the British drag queen popped the question on the main stage in front of the judges and the other competitors.

Scone, who became the franchise’s first cisgender female contestant on the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2021, later revealed on Instagram on Christmas Eve that her partner Dani had said yes.

Portsmouth-born Scone, whose real name is Emily Diapre, had to withdraw from the UK series after she injured her knee in the first episode during a lip-sync battle.

She returned for the second edition of the international spin-off which sees contestants from Drag Race versions around the world compete against one another.

During the show’s final episode, she said: “When I left my previous season, I thought I had let down the whole world as well as myself.

“And I stand here now so happy with what I’ve done, and I wouldn’t change a single second. And if I could get down on two knees and beg for it, I would, but I want to get down on one knee for a different reason – as I would like to propose to my girlfriend Dani, because I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for her.

“She is the better half of me and I couldn’t have done this without her. So, Dani, we’re probably watching this together right now. Will you marry me?”

The proposal left the judges and her fellow competitors in shock, with Ra’Jah O’Hara, who went on to win the series, saying: “Say yes, say yes.”

On Saturday, Scone shared a video on Instagram of her on stage watching the scene alongside her partner, who she then pulls into the centre.

While on one knee, she says: “I didn’t think I would be doing it in front of 13,000 people but Dani, I love you so much. I couldn’t be here without you. We are one, so will you marry me?”

The audience can be heard screaming with excitement as her partner Dani says “yes” and they kiss.

Fellow Drag Race stars offered their congratulations, including the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World, Blu Hydrangea, who posted a series of emotional emojis.