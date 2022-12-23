Radio DJ Adele Roberts ‘grateful’ as she hosts last show of 2022 cancer-free

Adele Roberts

BBC radio DJ Adele Roberts has celebrated presenting her final show of 2022 free of cancer after a year “full of amazing memories”.

The 43-year-old revealed in October 2021 that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and later had surgery to remove a tumour and began using a stoma bag.

In June this year she announced she was cancer-free.

Sharing a series of photos from her Early Breakfast Show on Radio 2, Roberts said she felt “lucky” and “grateful” for her life.

(Instagram/PA)

She added she had been surprised with a pre-recorded message from Father Christmas this week, wishing a happy Christmas to her and her stoma bag, which she has named Audrey.

She wrote: “I did my first radio show this year on chemotherapy. I’ve just finished my last show of 2022, cancer free and with a year full of amazing memories.

“My stoma even got a shout out from Santa this week (I’ve got receipts – swipe to hear the big man)

“Like, HOW BRILLIANT is that?! Thank you @bbcradio2 and @thisislisten for making that happen. Just WOW… absolutely made my year that…”

Roberts said she could not believe it when her phone showed her photos from what she was doing a year ago.

“It blows my mind,” she added.

“Just know that if you’re going through a tough time it can all change just as quickly as it went. Keep the faith.”

Noting it was her sister’s birthday, she added: “Being able to wish her a happy birthday and being on the R2 this morning is a feeling so good there are no words for it.

“How is this life?! I’m so f****** lucky. I am so grateful. Believe me, I don’t take anything for granted anymore.

“Age is a privilege. I hope we all get many more trips around the sun.”

Roberts also thanked partner Kate Holderness for her support this year, adding: “Let’s get home for that Christmas Eve Chip butty I’ve been banging on about all week.