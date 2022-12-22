George Webster says being on Strictly Christmas special is ‘a dream come true’

Amy Dowden and George Webster

CBeebies presenter George Webster says that as a lifelong Strictly Come Dancing fan, being on the show’s Christmas special is “a dream come true”.

The TV presenter, 22, said he watches the show every year and that being on set to film episodes “blew my mind”.

Webster, who has been partnered with dancing professional Amy Dowden, said he was “loving every second”, including his golden dancing outfit.

He will be joined for the special by other famous faces including Alexandra Mardell, Nicola Roberts, Larry Lamb, Rickie Haywood-Williams and Rosie Ramsey.

The TV presenter said he watches the show every year (BBC/PA)

Webster said: “I feel so excited and ecstatic. It’s just so much fun, a dream come true. I’m just loving everything second, it’s brilliant.

“I’ve always loved the show, I watch it every year, and I remember when me and my sister were dancing around the living room downstairs whilst watching it on TV. And from then I’ve always loved the show.

“So when the call came in I said ‘yes, yes’ straight away. It blew my mind actually being here.”

Dowden said her favourite part of the experience was “seeing the joy on George’s face every day” while filming and training, saying she did not want the partnership to end.

“Watching him improve as a dancer has been fantastic, and you know what, it’s a dream come true that we get to do the Strictly Christmas special dancing a Charleston.

Webster has been partnered with dancing professional Amy Dowden (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

“Honestly, if I was to describe it in one word, it would be magical.”

Webster added: “Amy is so lovely. She is such a talented dancer. She’s so much fun, she’s a total joy to be with.”

He made history last year when he became the first presenter on CBeebies with Down’s syndrome, and he recently won a Bafta for his hosting role.

Born in Leeds, he is also a stage and screen actor and featured in 2022’s The Railway Children Return.

His upcoming acting credits also include children’s TV show Something Special, medical drama Casualty and war series World On Fire.