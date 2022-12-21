Notification Settings

H&M pulls Justin Bieber collection after singer tells fans not to buy it

ShowbizPublished:

The retailer insisted it had sought approval from the pop star but would be removing the collection out of ‘respect’.

H&M store

Fashion retailer H&M has pulled a collection of Justin Bieber-inspired merchandise out of “respect” after the pop star told fans he did not approve of the clothing line.

The Canadian singer told his 270 million followers on Instagram that the merchandise collection is “trash” and that H&M went ahead without his “permission or approval”.

On his Instagram story, he added: “Don’t buy it.”

The Swedish fashion chain was selling clothing items including hoodies, bags and T-shirts with the singer’s face and lyrics from his songs printed on them.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber labelled the collection as ‘trash’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

It assured it had sought approval from Bieber as per its usual procedures, but would remove the items from sale, and they are no longer available to buy on its website.

A spokesperson said: “H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, as we have done in this case, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from selling.”

H&M saw sales across the international chain increase by a tenth in the latest three months, compared to the same period last year, raking in £4.9 billion in net sales.

However, it recently announced it is pushing ahead with plans to cut 1,500 head office jobs globally, amid efforts to cut costs by £160 million across the business.

