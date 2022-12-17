Rihanna shares first video of child with Asap Rocky

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London

Rihanna has shared the first video of her child with Asap Rocky on social media.

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer and businesswoman, who announced her pregnancy in January, has previously been private about the birth of her son, reportedly in May.

In a post on Tik Tok, Rihanna recorded her son reaching for her phone and cooing while travelling in the back of a car.

She said: “Ooh you’re trying (to) get mommy’s phone? Oh, oh, wow.”

When the Umbrella singer and Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, went to London in July they were mobbed by fans at a barber shop.

The Hollywood power couple were there for his headline slot at the Wireless festival.

Rihanna was declared Barbados’ first billionaire by Forbes earlier this year.

Her brand Fenty Beauty, first launched in 2017, generated more than 550 million dollars (£420 million) in revenue in 2020, according to Forbes.

She is also behind a lingerie brand, Fenty X Savage which raised a valuation of one billion dollars (£765 million) in February 2021.

Rihanna is also an actress and appeared in 2018 heist film Ocean’s 8, as part of a female-led ensemble cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

Her new musical release, Lift Me Up, comes ahead of her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.