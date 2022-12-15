Sandi Toksvig returns from Australia for Christmas after having pneumonia

Sandi Toksvig said she has returned home after having bronchial pneumonia while doing a comedy tour in Australia (Ian West/PA)

Sandi Toksvig said she has returned home in time for Christmas after having bronchial pneumonia while doing a comedy tour in Australia.

The 64-year-old comedian and presenter, known for hosting the Great British Bake Off and QI, also shared a picture on Twitter of herself, wearing a scarf, and smiling while in a rocking chair with a dog.

She told her followers on Thursday: “Thanks to my beloved wife (Debbie), I’m back home in time for Christmas. Best present ever!”

Toksvig’s account said earlier this month the New Zealand leg of her tour, which would have seen her travel to Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, was cancelled due to her being “admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia”.

Her show, titled Sandi Toksvig Live!, is described as being “an evening of comedy and curiosities” in which she shares “little known facts” and tells “tall tales” alongside some “really silly jokes”.

She said last week that she was out of hospital and gave her “undying (literal) thanks to the amazing Australian health service”.

Bronchial pneumonia is a type of pneumonia featuring acute inflammation of the bronchi, the two large tubes that carry air from the windpipe to the lungs, and is often accompanied by inflamed patches in the nearby lobules.

Sandi Toksvig (on right) with her wife Debbie Toksvig (Ian West/PA)