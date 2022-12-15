Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

David Beckham ‘catches up’ with former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo in Qatar

ShowbizPublished:

Beckham has faced criticism for his involvement as a commentator at the tournament, including from comedian Joe Lycett.

David Beckham
David Beckham

David Beckham enjoyed a game of padel with several famous faces from the sporting world, including Brazilian football legend Ronaldo.

The former England captain shared a picture of himself “catching up with friends” alongside Ronaldo and other ex-international players.

It comes as both England and Brazil were knocked out at the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup tournament, which is being held in Qatar.

“Catching up with friends talking about old times. Love Padel,” Beckham posted on Instagram, sharing a picture of the group by the court.

Other former footballers pictured with the pair included Australia’s Tim Cahill and Argentina’s Gabriel Batistuta.

Beckham has faced criticism for his involvement as a commentator at the tournament, including from comedian Joe Lycett.

Lycett previously announced a stunt in which he threated to destroy £10,000 of his own money unless the former England star pulled out of his deal with Qatar, where homosexuality is still illegal.

Last month, Lycett released a video which appeared to show him shredding the cash but later revealed it was a hoax and he had already donated the money to LGBTQ+ charities.

Speaking on Times Radio on Monday, the Birmingham-born stand-up and presenter admitted he “always knew” he would never hear from Beckham.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News