First look at spin-off of Death in Paradise with Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton

ShowbizPublished:

Zahra Ahmadi, Dylan Llewellyn, and Felicity Montagu also join the cast of Beyond Paradise.

blue sky Beyond Paradise 02-09-22 E0102-09-22 Ep1_241
blue sky Beyond Paradise 02-09-22 E0102-09-22 Ep1_241

A new image has been released as part of a first look at a spin-off of Death in Paradise.

Kris Marshall, who played the lead role in the Caribbean-set BBC detective drama for three series between 2014 and 2017, and Sally Bretton will both star in Beyond Paradise as they head to the Devonshire coast.

They will be joined by EastEnders actress Zahra Ahmadi, Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn, and Felicity Montagu, who played Alan Partridge’s long suffering assistant.

Attitude Awards – 2022
Dylan Llewellyn, best known for Derry Girls, will star in the new series as PC Kelby Hartford (PA)

Marshall’s character DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd, played by Not Going Out’s Bretton, 42, fell in love while she was a tourist on Saint Marie.

The now engaged couple will arrive in the not-so-sleepy home town of Martha called Shipton Abbott as they embark on their new life in the UK in the new series.

They will have ups and downs and their relationship will be put to the ultimate test as faces from the past show-up.

DI Goodman will be part of a team that includes Ahmadi’s DS Esther Williams, Llewellyn’s PC Kelby Hartford, and Montagu’s Margo Martins as the Shipton Abbott squad witness a new approach to police work in the hour-long episodes.

During the six-part series, an entire family will disappear without a trace, a woman will claim she was attacked by a suspect from the 17th Century and a body will be discovered in a crop circle.

Dad’s Army World Premiere – London
Felicity Montagu, who has previously played Alan Partridge’s long suffering assistant has also joined the cast (PA)

My Family star Marshall, 49, was replaced as the DI in Death In Paradise by Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon who then saw The Royle Family’s Ralf Little take over the role.

The 12th series of the show, which began with Ben Miller in the lead role, will return next year as a feature-length special airs over the Christmas period.

Coronation Street’s Les Dennis, Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney, Peep Show actor and comedian Robert Webb and Happy Valley’s Amit Shah will be among those to guest star in the second festive special and series.

Beyond Paradise will also be released in early 2023.

