Mary McCartney: Interviewing dad Sir Paul for new film was ‘nerve-wracking’

If These Walls Could Sing UK premiere – London

Mary McCartney has revealed that interviewing her father Sir Paul McCartney for an upcoming documentary on Abbey Road Studios was a “nerve-wracking” experience.

The documentary, If These Walls Could Sing, is billed as the “first feature-length documentary” on the world-famous London studio.

Speaking on The One Show about the new film, which is set for release in the new year, the 53-year-old photographer and filmmaker reflected on interviewing her father for the project, saying: “It was slightly nerve-wracking I have to say.

"Dad was really sweet, when he found out I was doing the documentary he kept giving me bits of information" – @MaryAMcCartney Interviewing your dad must be weird ?, especially when he's @PaulMcCartney! ? #TheOneShow ? https://t.co/sa3MaGJdBk pic.twitter.com/V1HpXua3MV — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 13, 2022

“Because I didn’t realise going into it, the nature of a recording studio is they don’t have very many photos, the etiquette is you don’t film in a recording session because it’s like a private space to record so I really relied quite heavily on the interviews.”

Sir Paul, 80, and The Beatles recorded most of their music at Abbey Road, with their 11th studio album released in 1969 named after the venue.

The upcoming Disney+ release will feature “intimate interviews” revealing how “artists, producers, composers and the dedicated engineers and staff of Abbey Road all found their musical language and community, while vivid archive footage and session tapes give exclusive access to these famously private studios”.

Among the special appearances will be Sir Paul and his fellow Beatle Sir Ringo Starr, as well as Sir Elton John, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Liam Gallagher.

Mary went on to tell hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp: “I needed a lot from him (Sir Paul). He needed to sort of tell the story.”

She added: “But dad was really sweet when I told him I was doing the documentary. He just kept giving me little bits of information, like my little research assistant.”

Abbey Road Studios in London has been a recording studio since Sir Edward Elgar conducted a performance there in 1931, and has welcomed the likes of Radiohead, Amy Winehouse and Adele.

The building, followed by the zebra crossing outside, was given Grade II-listed status in 2010.