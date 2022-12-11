Winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 unveiled

Microphone on stage

France has won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest with 13-year-old Lissandro.

The teenager, who is from the village of Moselle in France, jumped up and down for joy in a black glittery jacket when it was announced he had triumphed with his catchy track Oh Maman!

Taking to the stage to perform the winning song live from Yerevan in Armenia where the competition was being held, Lissandro said: “It’s the best thing. Thank you.”

He had previously described the competition as the “adventure of a lifetime”.

On BBC One, commentators CBBC presenter Lauren Layfield and musician HRVY said France is “absolutely smashing life” at the moment, referring to the country’s win against England in the football World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

HRVY, whose full name is Harvey Cantwell, added that France’s junior Eurovision hopeful was giving him “Olly Murs vibes”.

? That performance from Freya Skye should have come with a warning because IT WAS AMAZING! ??? #JESC2022 #SpinTheMagic pic.twitter.com/jLGjP8I4yh — Junior Eurovision (@EurovisionJr) December 11, 2022

The UK was competing for the first time since 2005 with 13-year-old Buckinghamshire schoolgirl Freya Skye, who performed the song Lose My Head.

Layfield and HRVY said that despite feeling under the weather, Freya won the public vote and placed fifth overall in the competition.

HRVY said: “Freya Skye, you were so good. She wasn’t 100% with her voice and she still managed to come out and she’s giving it absolutely everything.”

Lissandro is the WINNER of the Junior Eurovision 2022! ⭐ #SpinTheMagic pic.twitter.com/MVduqmpMaY — Junior Eurovision (@EurovisionJr) December 11, 2022

Layfield added: “The sheer determination she showed is absolutely admirable because we’ve all been there when we’ve not felt our best, but you want to take part, you want to do it for your country, she’s absolutely done that.”