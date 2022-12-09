Headliners announced for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2023

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is set to become the youngest solo artist to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The US star, 20, will top the bill alongside The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Foals and Imagine Dragons

Tickets for the three-day sister events, taking place on August 25 to 27, go on sale at 9am on Monday with further acts to be announced.

(Festival Republic/PA)

Eilish will return having drawn one of the biggest crowds the festival has seen in 2019.

Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi, whose second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is due out next year, makes his headline debut at the festival.

He said: “I am so, so excited to be one of the headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival.

“Unreal that last time I played was to a wee crowd in 2018. Can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Brit Award-winner Fender will headline after attending the festival as a teenager.

Sam Fender at TRNSMT Festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “I first went to Leeds Festival with Dean when we were teenagers.

“We had a wild time, a rite of passage. Ten years later and we’re headlining.

“I’m so excited, it’s going to be f****** intergalactic! See you down the front.”

Oxfordshire band Foals return as headliners for the first time since 2016, with frontman Yannis Philippakis saying they are “so hyped”.

He added: “We’ll never forget the rush of headlining Leeds in the absolute pouring rain in 2016, a show that was one of our most intense ever, or back in 2008 at Reading feeling possessed, climbing the rigging and launching myself headfirst into the crowd.

Foals (Ian West/PA)

“We’ve always had an amazing and feral time playing here, one of the greatest festivals in the world.

“It’s so special to be given a headline slot and we’re gonna rock it. Oh, and we might throw in a surprise or two. See you in the pit.”

The line-up also features indie and rock acts Wet Leg, Declan McKenna and Inhaler alongside rappers Slowthai, Tion Wayne, Trippie Redd and Central Cee.

Dance music will feature with Becky Hill, Bicep Live and MK.

Elsewhere, there will be sets from Scottish rockers The Snuts, drum and bass act Shy FX and chart-topping band You Me At Six.

Melvin Benn, managing director of organisers Festival Republic, said: “We are delighted to return… in 2023 with another epic six headline artists, and an incredible, genre-defying line-up that features some of the very best in modern music.

“Once again Reading & Leeds is set to be the ultimate bank holiday festival weekend – we can’t wait to be back!”

The three-day festivals return to their usual venues – Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park in Leeds.