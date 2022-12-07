Loose Women’s Jane Moore reveals she has split from her husband after 20 years

National Television Awards 2022 – London

Loose Women’s Jane Moore has said her husband Gary Farrow is still her “best friend” as she announced they are splitting after 20 years of marriage.

The presenter, 60, married Farrow in 2002 and they share daughters Ellie and Grace with Moore also a stepmother to Gary’s daughter Lauren.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women on Wednesday, Moore revealed: “So Gary and I are separating. But it’s weird that it’s out there (in public) because we’ve been processing it for about a year.

Jane Moore (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We’re both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year and then he fell and broke his leg.”

She jokingly added: “I didn’t push him, just want to put that out there” before continuing: “He fell and broke his leg and obviously, then all bets are off.

“So we’re still in the same house together. We’re still going to do Christmas together.”

Moore added that her entire family knows about the separation and things were amicable.

“It’s weird because I have been sort of caring for him in that sense of the word,” she continued.

“It’s enabled us to sort of segue to process it first of all, and to sort of segue nicely into a really good friendship.

“I mean, I would always say, he is my best friend. I hope if he was sitting here he would say, I’m his best friend, and I’m just very, very keen that we don’t lose that element of it, you know, so, yeah, so we’re still living together.

“We’re still doing Christmas together and then in the new year, we’ll sell up. We’ll buy our own houses, hopefully, you know, near each other.”

Your midweek Loose line-up is Jane, Coleen, Frankie and Kelle ? pic.twitter.com/7ikV8QdtrO — Loose Women (@loosewomen) December 7, 2022

She thanked her fellow Loose Women panellsts for their support and joked: “That is the beauty of this show, whenever you come in, there’s always somebody that’s had that experience so I just got a good bit of advice.”

Moore has been a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women since 2013, and also featured on the show between 1999 to 2002.

She is also a columnist for The Sun newspaper and has been a contributor on many shows including Grumpy Old Women and Richard & Judy.

Farrow is the former vice president of communications at Sony Music Entertainment and owns a PR agency called The Corporation Group.