Keith Lemon says he was in an ’emotional bubble’ filming last Celebrity Juice

Keith Lemon

Keith Lemon has said he was in an “emotional bubble” filming the last episode of Celebrity Juice, which brings an end to the show after 14 years.

The comedian, 49, who has presented the comedy panel show since its launch in 2008, said he will “miss” the programme and meeting its star-studded guests.

He will be reunited with the show’s original team captains Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton for the send-off episode which will air on Thursday at 10pm on ITV2.

So it was the last record of @celebjuiceofficial It’s on Thursday Dec 8th on itv2 10pm,Dec 15th there’s another special looking back over the last 14 years, 26 series, 307 episodes. If ya worked on it, was a guest on it, watched it, massive salute and FANKS X pic.twitter.com/kW3gBkU4Au — Leigh Francis (@LeighFrancis) November 29, 2022

Lemon, whose real name is Leigh Francis, said: “It’s a lot of fun and I got a bit emotional at the end. I don’t think that bit is in.

“I was in like some kind of emotional bubble. It was a bit like a dream, but I was trying to cherish the day.

“I came off stage and just hugged my wife and teared up. It’s making me tear up now just thinking about it.”

The host said it was a “great ending” filled with the show’s classic games including Wibbly Wobbly and Don’t Show Keith Ya Teeth.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore and Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack, who took over the captains’ roles from Willoughby and Cotton in series 24, will also feature in the final episode.

Maya Jama, Joey Essex, Big Narstie, Chris Ramsey and Will Mellor will all also make an appearance to say goodbye to the programme.

In July, it was announced that after 26 series on ITV2, the show would not be renewed.

Over the years it saw names like Gino D’Acampo, Mel B, Paddy McGuinness and Kelly Brook all appear as team captains, while celebrity guests included Ed Sheeran and Pamela Anderson.

Lemon said he feels the show has come to its “natural end” but he would consider coming back for a special or live episode.

He added that he knew it was not to everyone’s taste as it was “rude and naughty” but he feels “at its core there was a lot of heart”.

“It was all about friends having a fun time and I think people enjoy watching people having fun,” he said.

“I’ll miss it loads and I’ll miss meeting all of those wonderful guests that we had on over the years.”

The one-hour special, Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending, will air on Thursday December 8 at 10pm on ITV2 and ITVX.