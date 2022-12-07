Doctor Who exhibition set to open at National Museum of Scotland

Doctor Who Cybermen

A suit worn by actor David Tennant in his role as Doctor Who is one of the star attractions in a new exhibition dedicated to the popular TV show.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder is set to open on Friday at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

The exhibition aims to shows the science behind the television series, which is a hit across the world.

Eight zones cover a diverse selection of scientific topics while drawing in content from all the adventures of the Time Lord.

The new exhibition is set to open on December 9 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Actor Mark Gatiss, who not only appeared in the show but also wrote several episodes, narrates the exhibition, guiding the journey through space and time.

He said: “So many people who have gone on to work in science have had their interest piqued by watching Doctor Who, and one of the amazing things about the show is its ability to make us wonder.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the exhibition and I do hope as many curiously minded people as possible take the opportunity to visit at the National Museum of Scotland.”

The BBC show is known for its Scottish connections with three Scots having already played the Doctor: Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi.

The Face of Boe will be a prominent exhibit (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A fourth Scot, Ncuti Gatwa, is set to become the 15th Doctor when the show returns next year. David Tennant, who previously played the 10th Doctor, will return as the 14th Doctor in the new series.

Alison Cromarty, Head of Exhibitions & Design at National Museums Scotland, said: “We are tremendously excited that the premier of this exhibition opens at the National Museum of Scotland this weekend.

“From the wonder of the science fiction of the TV show to our present-day understanding of the big scientific topics it touches on, there is something for everyone.”