Meet the finalist chefs for MasterChef: The Professionals 2022

Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace, Anna Haugh (SHINE TV/BBC)

After weeks of intense competition, six chefs will battle it out this week to be named MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2022.

Sagar, Charlie, Owen, James, Wilson and Nikita have made it to the last round of the prestigious BBC cooking show after 32 ambitious chefs from across the country originally embarked on the journey.

In the kitchen, they will come up against judges Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Anna Haugh.

Episodes will air on Tuesday and Thursday with the 2022 winner crowned on Sunday.

– Who are the finalists?

Indian-born Sagar, 24, from Glasgow, is a senior sous chef who has worked at Michelin-starred Restaurant Martin Wishart in Edinburgh and is now at The Rabbit in Troon.

Sagar (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

He said his family inspired him to cook, his mother at home and his father who worked as a chef.

Sagar said: “Influences on my cooking style are from my childhood food memories from India and my mum and dad’s food.

He added: “One day, I’d like to own my own fine dining restaurant serving Indian-inspired dishes using Scottish produce. If I can, I’d love to open a restaurant in India too!”

Charlie (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Charlie, from London, is a senior chef de partie who has worked at Michelin-starred Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester for the past five years.

The 24-year-old started as a pot washer in the Yalbury Cottage Hotel in Dorset where he grew up and was then taught how to cook.

He said: “I could never repay Jamie and Yalbury family for what they taught me.

“Both of my chefs in my career have influenced and guided me hugely, as well as my family who have supported me and given me inspiration to succeed.”

Owen (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Owen, 25, from Gwynedd, Wales, is a sous chef at the Penmaenuchaf Hotel and has been working in restaurants from the age of 15.

He described his style as “modern British with different flavours from around the world, such as French, Thai and Spanish” and “never imagined being a finalist”.

James, 34, from Tiverton in Devon will soon begin a new job at The Galley restaurant in Topsham as head chef.

James (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

He said: “I’m a bit do or die when it comes to work and I find chefs like that truly inspiring.”

Angolan and Portuguese Wilson, who lives in London, was a senior sous chef at the time of filming and now has ambitions to open his own restaurant.

The 30-year-old chef had been training to be an architect when working in a restaurant in Portugal prompted his shift to culinary school.

Wilson (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

He describes his food as of “French, Mediterranean influence and African heritage”.

Nikita from London is working at Michelin-starred Kitchen W8 and has recently been promoted to junior sous chef.

The 25-year-old never thought of hospitality as a career as her family are “so academic” but she decided to do something she “loved” so took on an apprenticeship, working at the Lanesborough Hotel.

Nikita (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Nikita said she went in to “partly” get her mother off her “case” and it’s “completely amazing and terrifying” to have made it to the final week.