Joss Stone plans to have more children despite difficult birth of son

Joss Stone has said she “definitely plans” to have more children despite experiencing a difficult birth with her second child during which her uterus split.

The singer, 35, underwent an emergency caesarean while giving birth to son Shackleton, her second child with partner Cody DaLuz.

Stone said doctors had told her she can have another child but that she would be unable to “give birth naturally”.

The couple, who also share daughter Violet, may explore adoption.

Stone told Hello! magazine: “I definitely want to have more children.

“The doctor has said I can have another one but I definitely can’t give birth naturally because my uterus split.

“I’ve always wanted to adopt and Cody was adopted so he wants to adopt, too.

“We’ll see but I’d like as many kids as I can.”

The Devon-raised soul vocalist also announced her family are moving back to the UK from Nashville.

She said: “I think we’ll come home at the end of next year because I need to sort out Violet’s schooling. My mum is like ‘You’ve got to get on with it’.

“In my dreams I want us to settle in Devon near family and make some roots.

“I had a lovely upbringing there and I’d like to give that to Violet and Shack; somewhere they can learn to ride horses, grow vegetables and climb trees.

“I think Cody is excited about going to England and seeing what it’s like.

“Fingers crossed he’ll love it. But if not we can always come back.”