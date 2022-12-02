Rob Rinder shares ‘profound sadness’ after sudden death of beloved dog

Robert Rinder

TV personality and criminal barrister Rob Rinder has announced the death of his dog Rocco, who “blessed” him with a “lifetime of loyalty and limitless joy”.

The 44-year-old, who is set to take over as the new co-presenter of BBC Two’s Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby with Monica Galetti, shared an image of the spotted white and brown French bulldog as a puppy, and another of the pair sleeping on the sofa.

Sharing a tribute to his beloved pet on Twitter and Instagram, Rinder said: “My Rocco died suddenly yesterday. He blessed me with a lifetime of loyalty and limitless joy.

“I don’t speak about my private world normally. But wanted to share my profound sadness with anybody who has ever loved a dog. It is the deepest gift of unconditional love imaginable.”

He completed the touching message to his thousands of followers across the social media platforms with a broken heart emoji.

Famous faces sent their condolences, including former Strictly Come Dancing TV judge Dame Arlene Phillips, who wrote: “Rob, it’s so so sad to read this. Polly our beloved Manchester terrier died five years ago and the missing of her never stops. Just sending a virtual hug to you to help heal in some small way your (broken heart emoji).”

In 2016, Rinder competed in the 14th series of the BBC’s flagship dancing competition with Ukrainian professional dancer Oksana Platero, finishing in fifth place.

He has also presented Good Morning Britain on a number of occasions and appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside regular GMB presenter Susanna Reid, who commented on his social media post with a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin wrote: “I am so sorry what a terrible shock and what a sadness for you. Sending you so much love my friend.”

Dragons’ Den businesswoman Deborah Meaden said: “Oh Robert… I am so sad for you. It is a profound pain and my words can’t change that… only time can. It’s the price we pay for the love and the joy and at the end we wonder if it is worth the pain… and then the memories flood in and we know it is.”

Rinder is set to take over from journalist and Giles Coren for the fifth series of Amazing Hotels which will see him and chef Galetti go behind the scenes at some of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

The show sees the presenters take a hands-on approach during their time at each of the luxury locations, exploring the day-to-day running of the hotels as they work alongside the staff.