Jon Batiste performs at US President Joe Biden’s first state dinner

Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste gave a rousing performance at US President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner.
The event, which included appearances from other famous faces including Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Garner and Anna Wintour, took place on Thursday.
French President Emmanuel Macron was honoured at the event, which also aimed to highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France.
Batiste, 36, attended the event with his wife wife Suleika Jaouad, as well as members of his family.
Earlier this year he won five Grammy Awards at the 64th annual ceremony, including the top prize of best album for We Are.
Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden, whose office oversaw dinner preparations, previously said the White House was “thrilled” to have Batiste perform.
“An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” she said.
“We’re thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris administration.”
Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, leaving the broadcast after a seven-year run.
Colbert also attended the dinner with his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert, as did Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend.
Vogue editor-in-chief Wintour was accompanied by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, while other famous faces included Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose.
Fellow US actress Jennifer Garner attended the event with her daughter Violet Affleck, who she shares with Ben Affleck.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus also attended the dinner with her own son, actor Charlie Hall.