Celebrities help to launch Action For Children’s Secret Santa charity campaign

Dame Arlene Phillips in front of a Christmas tree

Dame Arlene Phillips, Larry Lamb and Dr Ranj are among the famous faces helping to launch Action For Children’s charity Secret Santa campaign.

The celebrities will deliver heartfelt Christmas messages and encourage members of the public to make a real difference to the less fortunate at a time of economic hardship.

Each celebrity represents a “warm” wish for children collected straight from the charity’s frontline workers who provide vital services for struggling children, young people and their families across the UK.

Gavin and Stacey star Lamb said he was ‘incredibly proud’ to have been involved with Action For Children for well over a decade (Action For Children/PA)

Some of the wishes include love, curiosity, friends, laughter, a warm home, loving family and good mental health.

Becoming a Secret Santa allows members of the public to donate and provide children with the essentials, with donations ranging from £5 to pay for food, up to £125 for a bed.

Other high profile figures involved in the campaign’s launch include Nadia Sawalha, Imogen Thomas and Saffron Barker, as well as Ranvir Singh, Louise Pentland, Anna Williamson, Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake, and Kelvin and Liz Fletcher.

TV’s Dr Ranj is also part of the charity campaign (Action For Children/PA)

Gavin and Stacey star Lamb said he was “incredibly proud” to have been involved with Action For Children for well over a decade.

“Our cause is more timely than ever with so many children and their families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“Times are tough, but if there’s one thing the British public is known for, it’s their generosity. Being a child’s Secret Santa can help put the magic back into their Christmas.”

Nadia Sawalha (Action For Children/PA)

Former Strictly Judge Dame Arlene said: “Being a mum is one of my biggest achievements.

“Parenting can be a really tough job – our instinct is to protect our children. Kids are smart and can often sense tension in the home, whether it’s down to parental conflict or money worries.

“The idea that some children feel like they have to carry the burden is heart-breaking. Becoming a Secret Santa can help the charity continue carrying out its vital work.”

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher (Action For Children/PA)

Other gifts available for the public to purchase include toys and books, at £15, Christmas present at £25, and warm winter clothes for £40.

Last year saw the charity support over 670,000 children, young people, and families in the UK.