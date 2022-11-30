Mollie King ‘heartbroken’ after father dies days after birth of grand-daughter

Mollie King

Singer and DJ Mollie King said her father “held on a few extra days” to meet her first child before passing away from a brain tumour.

The Saturdays star, 35, welcomed her daughter Annabella with fiance cricketer Stuart Broad, sharing the happy news less than a week ago.

King, who hosts a number of BBC Radio shows including one with Matthew Edmondson, shared a series of pictures of her father on Instagram announcing the sad news of his death on Wednesday.

She wrote: “Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family’s world was shattered when my Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye. Dad, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every single day.

“You have been our hero and it’s impossible to think of our lives without you. You have always been there for us with every step we’ve taken and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella.

“You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and our memories every single day.”

King’s bandmate Frankie Bridge was among the first to offer her condolences, writing “love you”.

Her fellow presenters at BBC Radio 1 also shared messages, with Edmondson commenting: “Oh Molly, I’m am so sorry to hear this news. Thinking of you and sending all my love to you, and all your family.”

Clara Amfo wrote: “Infinite love Mollie, so glad he got to meet your girl.”

TV presenters Zoe Ball, Laura Whitmore and Gethin Jones were also among the famous faces sending messages of support, alongside podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and baker Candice Brown.

It comes just six days after King announced the birth of her daughter, sharing a picture of her cradling the baby girl dressed in a white fluffy onesie and another of Broad kissing her face while holding her.

King and Broad, 36, announced they were engaged in January 2021, having dated since 2012.