Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin to perform The Lion King on Strictly

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1

Hamza Yassin will perform a dance to a song from The Lion King with his professional Strictly Come Dancing partner Jowita Przystal.

The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman will dance a samba to They Live In You as part of the celebrity dancing competition’s quarter final.

His TV work includes shows such as Countryfile, and Animal Park, which is set in Longleat Safari and Adventure Park, known for its lions and other wild cats.

Former Hear’Say singer Kym Marsh and her partner Graziano Di Prima will also return to the dance floor for musical week after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The 46-year-old, who is also an actress and appeared on Coronation Street, will perform a cha-cha to Fame from Fame.

And singer Fleur East and Vito Coppola will do a quickstep to An American In Paris’s I Got Rhythm and presenter Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez’s will do a couple’s choice – meaning they do not have to do a traditional dance this time – to Mein Herr from Cabaret.

Elsewhere, Coronation Street actor Will Mellor and Nancy Xu will be foxtrotting to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon.

Last week, Mellor, 46, claimed the judges’ top spot on the leader board with a score of 38 and positive feedback from the judging panel, as well as a standing ovation from Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.