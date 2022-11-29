New competition show The Traitors shocks contestants with immediate eliminations

Claudia Winkleman is flanked by two mysterious hooded figures

New competition series The Traitors has launched in savage fashion as it axed two contestants before the games had even begun.

The BBC show’s debut episode on Tuesday opened with host Claudia Winkleman greeting the 22 strangers as they arrived at a Scottish Highlands castle to play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

Before the contestants could enter the residence, Winkleman instructed them to line up in order from who they thought was least likely to win the competition to most likely.

Amos, a 30-year-old doctor from North London, and Kieran, a 42-year-old solutions consultant from Hertfordshire, decided to place themselves as least likely.

However, they soon discovered their error as Winkleman said: “Every decision you make has a consequence. Every single one. So, you two, you think you’re going to lose.

“I’m going to take you at your word. So, I’m afraid it’s goodbye. I’d like you to leave the grounds immediately.”

Afterwards, Kieran reacted by saying the instant elimination was “complete and utter devastation” while Amos admitted he also found it “difficult”.

The shock revelation was met by surprise by the remaining contestants, with cheerleading coach Theo saying: “Claudia is a savage. I know she’s an icon and all, but she is not playing.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Winkleman selected three ‘traitors’ for the series – 54-year-old estate agent Amanda, 28-year-old senior fundraiser Wilfred and 21-year-old business student Alyssa.

The rest of the players became ‘the faithful’ and were kept in the dark about the identity of their enemies.

The trio of traitors debated which competitor they would “murder” first, with their decision to be revealed during Wednesday’s episode.

After the “murdered” player is removed, all the contestants will meet and decide to “banish” someone they suspect of being a traitor.

To win the prize money, players must avoid being “murdered” or “banished”.

When the competition draws to a close, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all faithful.

However, if there is still an undetected traitor among them, the traitor walks away with the entire amount.

Throughout the competition, they will build up the cash pot through a series of games.

Their first challenge saw the group divide into two teams as they had to race against one another in an attempt to find pieces of rope and dip them in flammable liquid to light a large wicker beast structure.

After some difficulties, both teams completed the task and collected £15,000 for the prize pot.