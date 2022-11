Billie Eilish ‘really excited and happy’ about relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish at the 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Billie Eilish says she is “really inspired” by her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford and says she is “really excited and happy” about their relationship.

The US megastar, 20, said “equal admiration” was really important and that she did not “want to be controlled” in a relationship.

Her romantic links with the Neighbourhood frontman, 31, have faced criticism online, with some questioning the age difference between them.

Happier than ever. Billie Eilish addresses her relationship, new music, and more: https://t.co/14m44tJNtW pic.twitter.com/KtzGbWaRdc — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 28, 2022

But speaking to Vanity Fair in an annual interview, Eilish said their involvement was “really cool”.

Asked by the outlet if she had a boyfriend, she smiled and replied: “Yeah I do, and it’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but I pulled his ass.

“Are we kidding me?… I did that shit. Jesse Rutherford everyone.”

Speaking about what she values in a relationship, she continued: “My love language is just physical touch.

“Other than that, just like freedom…you know, I don’t want to be controlled.

“I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space and I want love and attention and equal admiration is really important.

“I’m really inspired by this person and you know he’s inspired by me, it’s really cool.”

The interview with Vanity Fair is the sixth one in a series that Eilish has done each year since 2017 on October 18 – charting her progression as an artist.