Nile Rodgers and Jamal Edwards to receive special honours at Mobo Awards

Nile Rodgers and the late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards are among those who will be honoured with special gongs at the Mobo Awards.

The annual event, which celebrates music of black origin, will mark its 25th anniversary on November 30 with a ceremony at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Chic frontman and chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Rodgers will be recognised with the lifetime achievement award on the night.

Jamal Edwards will be posthumously honoured with the Paving The Way Award, which will include a special tribute performance by Emeli Sande.

While Edwards, who found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006 and died on February 20 at the age of 31, will be posthumously honoured with the Paving The Way prize, which celebrates trailblazers who had led the way for future generations of talent to follow.

The show will also remember the late DJ with a special tribute performance by Emeli Sande.

Singer and rapper Craig David, who is a six-time Mobo winner, will receive the outstanding contribution award and will perform at the event.

He said: “Mobo has been there since the beginning of my career, they gave me my first award and their encouragement meant everything to me.

“I’m so grateful for their continued support over the years, not just for myself, but for so many UK artists.

“This acknowledgement of Outstanding Contribution is a great honour. I can’t wait to perform on the night and create more memories with Mobo.”

Rodgers is also among the stars due to perform, joining the line-up of Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burns, FLO and Eliza Rose, who are all among the nominees.

London rapper and producer Knucks leads the way at this year's awards with five nominations.

London rapper and producer Knucks, whose music combines rap and jazz, leads the way at this year’s awards with five nominations, securing nods in categories including album of the year for Alpha Place, best male act and best hip hop act.

A year after winning the Mobo for best female act, Little Simz scooped four nominations, including album of the year for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, her critically acclaimed fourth record.

The work won her the Mercury Prize in October, with judges hailing it as “accomplished and complex yet entirely accessible”.

Chart-topping west London drill rapper Central Cee has also received four nominations, including best drill act.

The 24-year old won the Mobo for best newcomer and the inaugural drill award last year.

The 25th MOBO Awards show will take place at OVO Arena in London on November 30th.

The nominations also saw rapper Ivorian Doll become the first female artist to be nominated in the drill category.

Other nominees include Dave, D-Block Europe, Digga D, Mahalia, Ms Banks and PinkPantheress.

This year organisers have introduced two new categories – best alternative music act, recognising those working in indie, rock and punk, and best dance/electronic act, celebrating genres such as jungle, drum and bass, house and techno.

Chunkz and Yung Filly will host the award show at the OVO Arena Wembley on November 30, which will available to live stream on YouTube from 8.00pm.