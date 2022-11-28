Adele ‘would have self-combusted’ had she known Shania Twain was at Vegas show

Adele on Graham Norton Show – London

Adele says she “would have self-combusted” had she known that Shania Twain had been in the audience at her recent Las Vegas residency show.

The Easy On Me singer said she “adored” Twain and could not believe she had come to the show.

Adele has just completed the second weekend of her residency at The Colosseum venue at Caesars Palace, after finally resuming her postponed run.

Posting a picture singling out the Canadian singer-songwriter on her Instagram story, the British star wrote: “Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain. I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!!

“I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show.”

Kicking off the postponed residency on November 18, Adele told audiences the show “looked just like how I imagined” and thanked them for “coming back to me”.

Rapper Stormzy was pictured in the audience alongside Adele’s partner Rich Paul for the first show.

Adele’s residency at Caesars Palace had originally been due to begin on January 21 2022, running until April 16 – before she cancelled at the last minute, telling fans the show was “not ready”.