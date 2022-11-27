Dwayne Johnson performs heartfelt redemptive gesture during visit to Hawaii

Graham Norton Show – London

Dwayne Johnson has said “we can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace” after performing a heartfelt gesture in Hawaii.

The American actor, known as The Rock, revealed he was attempting to redeem himself after he frequently stole chocolate bars from a local shop when he was a teenager.

In a video posted on Instagram, 50-year-old Johnson said: “I have been waiting decades to get ready to do what I’m going to do now.

“When I was 14 years old every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one.

“That was my pre-workout food and I did that for almost a year, every day.

“So I had to come back, and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.”

The Fast & Furious actor was a successful WWE wrestler for eight years before making a name for himself in Hollywood.

After purchasing the 7-Eleven store’s entire stock of Snickers chocolate bars and spending a total of 298 dollars, Johnson left the bag of Snickers bars at the counter, telling the shop assistant: “Thank you so much, I appreciate you.

“I’m going to leave these here. If somebody looks like they’re stealing a Snickers, give them one of these so they don’t steal!”

Elsewhere in the video Johnson also paid for the shopping of a number of other customers who happened to be in the store at the same time.

After taking pictures with fans who had gathered outside, he said: “After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try and make good, that felt really good.

“I’m out, Snickers and 7-Eleven!”

Johnson most recently starred in Black Adam (Suzan Moore/PA)

In the post’s caption, Johnson wrote: “I finally exercised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades.

“We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years, I finally got back home to right this wrong.

“I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized @snickers every day from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym…

“I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left) so I know this one seems very silly, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11… I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way.

“And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there.

“Least I could do considering all the shit I used to steal from here.”

The star most recently appeared in the DC blockbuster Black Adam, which follows the story of anti-hero Teth Adam, a 5,000-year-old slave-turned-warrior with godlike abilities played by Johnson.