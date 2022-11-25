Sir Cliff Richard, Stormzy and football anthems could get Christmas number one

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – European premiere

Sir Cliff Richard, Stormzy and football anthems are among the tracks in contention for securing the coveted Christmas number one single, according to the Official Charts Company.

The top spot during the festive period is always hotly contested, with this year’s race set to kick off on December 16 – with the news to be announced on December 23 on The Official Chart On Radio 1 With Jack Saunders.

YouTuber LadBaby, real name Mark Hoyle, and his wife Roxanne, known as LadBaby Mum, made chart history last year after landing the the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year, becoming the first musician to do so in the 70 years of the Official Christmas Chart.

Their novelty track, Sausage Rolls For Everyone, featured Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John and helped raise funds for The Trussell Trust food banks.

The social media stars have not announced a new release as of yet, but if they return to defend their title and succeed they will set another record as the act with the most Christmas number one singles in chart history.

However, they will face tough competition if they enter the race with the number of new releases from global music superstars and a host of festive classics.

Sir Cliff could be in with a chance of securing his fourth festive chart-topper with Heart Of Christmas, the lead single from his newly release album Christmas With Cliff.

Grime star Stormzy could also be in contention with his track Firebabe from his new record This Is What I Mean, as well as Sam Smith’s new original festive tune Night Before Christmas.

Sing along with us to the new Three Lions (It’s Coming Home For Christmas) lyric video⚽️❄️ Watch here: https://t.co/Zl25PhHrJj pic.twitter.com/NYynznxOyO — Lightning Seeds (@Lightning_Seeds) November 25, 2022

American superstar Taylor Swift, who has her single Anti-Hero on track for a fifth consecutive week at the top of the charts, could also be in with a chance as she releases an acoustic version of Anti-Hero.

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and rock band The Lightning Seeds have also returned with a reimagining of their Three Lions hit which earned them four number ones since releasing it in 1996.

Their latest song Three Lions (It’s Coming Home For Christmas) references the Lionesses win at the Women’s Euro 2022 this summer and the World Cup in Qatar.

There have also been other re-releases of popular hits sung at football matches including from Liverpool band The Farm who are putting out a 12” remix colour vinyl single of their 1990 hit All Together Now and Sweet Caroline by boxer Tyson Fury which might scale the charts.

DJ Joel Corry’s football song Lionheart (Come On England), which features English singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, has been moving up the Official Singles Chart for the past four weeks.

Former England footballer Peter Crouch has also teamed up with Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts for their album Crouchy Conducts The Classics in aid of LGBT+ charity Stonewall which could see one of their hits make it to the top.

Meanwhile, Isle of Wight singer Liam Hodge has also released his World Cup For Christmas single.

The Half Timers, who are donating 100% of its profits to FareShareUK, for football anthem Coming Home For Christmas are also getting some traction, the charts company said.

The Official Charts Company said Becky Hill’s Only You, Tik Tok stars JVKE golden hour, Meghan Trainor’s Made You Look, Ravi Adelekan And Friends’ A Million Dreams, The Vamps’ Seat At The Table and George Ezra’s Come On Home For Christmas, among others, could also be in contention.

It could also be a return for festive classics like Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and Wham!’s Last Christmas.

The Official Christmas Number 1 race 2022 kicks off on December 16 and ends on December 22.