Bonnie Raitt among Black Deer Festival line-up

Black Deer Festival has announced some of its line-up for 2023 including American blues singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt.
The independent musical festival which celebrates Americana music will also see Colorado folk and rhythms band Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats take to the stage in Kent.
Australian blues rock band The Teskey Brothers, American country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams, Arizona-based Indie band Calexico and Canadian singer-songwriter and activist Allison Russell have also been announced.
Raitt said: “I hear it’s a real home away from home for American musicians. See you next summer.”
The 73-year-old’s tenth studio album Nick Of Time, in 1989, was number one on the US 200 Billboard Chart, and won the Grammy award for album of the year.
She was also honoured with a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2022.
English blues rock singer Elles Bailey, who won a 2020 Americana Music Award, Tennessee banjo player Amythyst Kiah, Liverpool’s Robert Vincent, Canadian bluegrass star Bella White and Arkansas’s Dylan Earl are also on the line-up.
Founders of the Black Deer Festival, Gill Tee and Deborah Shilling, said: “We are thrilled to reveal the first names (Raitt, Rateliff, Williams, Russell) …it reads like a who’s who of Americana music past and present.
“We can’t wait to welcome our community back into the deer park to enjoy it all.”
Its 2022 festival saw Wilco, Van Morrison and The Waterboys take to the stage.
Black Deer Festival takes place at Eridge Park, Kent on June 16 to 18 2023.