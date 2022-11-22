Sir Elton John thanked for ‘the performance of a lifetime’ after final US show

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Celebrities including Dua Lipa, Heidi Klum, and Angela Bassett have thanked Sir Elton John for giving “the performance of a lifetime” following his last ever North American tour show.

Famous faces who attended Sunday night’s show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles hailed the British pop star as an “icon of all icons” in posts on social media.

Sir Elton ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a show filled with pyrotechnics, spectacular visuals and several surprise guest appearances.

“To my most magical friend @eltonjohn thank you for keeping the dream alive!” she wrote.

“It was an honour, a privilege and a joy to share the stage with you last night on your last show at the Dodgers Stadium.

“Thank you for everything, forever and always. I love you! Still taking this all in.”

Sir Elton also brought out English singer Kiki Dee to perform a rendition of their 1976 duet Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, and US singer songwriter Brandi Carlile to help with Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

In her own post, Carlile wrote: “Just obviously playing it very cool on stage with my all time greatest hero, no big deal don’t zoom in.”

US model Klum shared a picture of herself and husband Tom Kaulitz, writing: “Farewell yellow brick road. @eltonjohn thank you for the performance of a lifetime.”

Black Panther star Bassett said she had topped off a “fab” weekend by attending “the concert of a lifetime” and that it had been a trip “down memory lane”.

Other celebrity guests at Dodger stadium included Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, musician John Stamos, Kirsten Dunst and Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

Sharing a picture of herself from the concert, Hale wrote: “WHAT, I am not okay. Dream come true seeing @eltonjohn give his farewell on his last US show ever. Icon of all icons.”

The event was also livestreamed by Disney+, with pre-recorded messages played to Sir Elton from David Beckham, US president Joe Biden, fellow musicians and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry thanked the singer for “being the friend you were to my mum” as well as “entertaining people right around the world”.

“Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that, but we love you, and congratulations on an incredible career,” he said.

His wife Victoria Beckham added: “We love you so much. I’m sure tonight will be a super emotional night.”

Stars like Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Sting, Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Bette Midler, Lionel Richie, Billie Eilish, John Legend, The Killers, Ed Sheeran and Joni Mitchell also paid tribute to Sir Elton.

He performed three nights at the stadium last week, with the show on Thursday marking his first return to the venue in almost five decades, having last performed there in 1975.