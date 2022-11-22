Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa to be honoured at 2022 Variety Hitmakers celebration

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa are due to receive a top honour at the 2022 Variety Hitmakers celebration.

The British megastars will be recognised for the success of their chart-topping single Cold Heart, which was the lead single from Sir Elton’s collaborative album, The Lockdown Sessions.

The pair will be crowned Hitmakers of the Year in the US publication’s November 30 issue, with an accompanying event due to take place on December 3.

Dua Lipa and Elton John, Future, Lizzo, Selena Gomez Among Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers; Annual Brunch to Honor Top Songs in Music https://t.co/AMxxoUPeEY — Variety (@Variety) November 21, 2022

As well as their 2022 success, the accolade also recognises Sir Elton’s mentorship of younger artists throughout the course of his six-decade career.

It comes as the pair reunited briefly at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for Sir Elton’s final ever US tour show.

Kicking off his three-song encore he invited Lipa onstage with him, before giving a rendition of Cold Heart.

Variety’s annual Hitmakers celebration looks back at the year in music and recognises the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make the 25 most-consumed songs of the year, as measured by Luminate.

US singers Selena Gomez and Lizzo will also be honoured.

Gomez will receive the Film Song of the Year for her “raw and intimate new ballad” which accompanied her recently released documentary, My Mind and Me, which details her personal struggles with mental health.

Released November 3, 2022, the track delivers a message to fans that “it’s okay to not be okay”.