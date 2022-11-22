Jake Sully seeks the help of oceanic clan in final trailer for Avatar sequel

Avatar: Way of the Water

Jake Sully seeks the help of the oceanic Metkayina clan to “keep my family safe” in the newly released final trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water.

The two-minute trailer shows Jake and Neytiri frolicking with their children as well as the burgeoning relationship between the Navi people and their marine kinsmen.

“Treat them as brothers and sisters, teach them our ways,” the chief of the Metkayina clan, Tonowari, says.

Youngsters from both clans are shown to be swimming together, and learning to ride large winged fish.

On December 16, experience the motion picture event of a generation. Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D. Get tickets now: https://t.co/9NiFEIpZTE pic.twitter.com/UitjdL3kXr — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 22, 2022

Further underwater scenes include more fantastic creatures resembling colourful jellyfish, and large, horned whales.

The trailer also shows a number of battle scenes with what appear to be humans using advanced technology and weaponised “mech suits”, as well as large floating warships.

“Why do you come to us?” Tonowari asks Jake.

“I just wanna keep my family safe,” Jake, played by Sam Worthington, replies.

Alongside the trailer’s release, screens in Times Square in New York were taken over by underwater projections of the film on Monday night.

In honor of Avatar Day, Pandora took over Times Square ? Tickets are now on sale for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, only in theaters December 16. Get tickets now: https://t.co/e7tDD9ES46 pic.twitter.com/XVq7E6XkD2 — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 22, 2022

The cast for the much-anticipated film includes Worthington and Zoe Saldana and will also see the return of Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang who plays Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Titanic actress Kate Winslet joins the cast alongside other newcomers Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel and Edie Falco.

The original sci-fi epic from 2009 won three Oscars for its stunning visual effects, cinematography and art direction.

The film was set in 2154 and saw humans inhabit avatars so they could gain access to the planet of Pandora.