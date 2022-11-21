Ryan Reynolds sends good luck message to Wales ahead of World Cup opener

Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has sent a good luck message to Wales’ World Cup squad.

Reynolds, co-owner of non-league Wrexham, delivered the message in a video to WalesOnline ahead of the nation’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday evening – their first game at the finals since 1958.

“Hey, this is Ryan Reynolds,” said the 46-year-old Canadian, best known for his portrayal of the super-antihero Deadpool based on the Marvel Comics character.

We asked @VancityReynolds to send Wales a good luck message. He and @RMcElhenney sent us this. Legends! ????????? pic.twitter.com/UZNGUpooax — WalesOnline ??????? (@WalesOnline) November 21, 2022

“I just wanted to send all my best wishes to the entire Welsh football club on their way to Qatar to compete at the World Cup.

“I’m actually sitting here right now with my best friend and my co-pilot at Wrexham AFC, Mr Rob McElhenney.”

Philadelphia-born McElhenney, 45, owned up to divided Wales-USA loyalties ahead of the Group B clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

He said: “I just want to say ‘good luck but not too much luck’.

Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds (right) have embraced Wales and its culture since taking over Wrexham Football Club in February 2021 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I mean, maybe a draw. A draw would be nice. Play your hearts out, though.”

To which Reynolds replied: “I’m so sorry about him. Crush all of your enemies, Drink the blood of your enemies.

“Rob and I are actually in the car right now because we are driving to Qatar. Go get ’em.”

Reynolds and McElhenney – who created and stars in sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – were last week honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language.