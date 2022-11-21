Matt Hancock fails to impress I’m A Celebrity campmates after cooking mishap

Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has left his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates less than impressed after burning part of the camp’s meal.

Viewers have so far voted to keep the former health secretary, 44, in the Australian jungle, after the second eviction of the 2022 series took place on Sunday.

While Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner triumphed in the latest Bushtucker trial, Hancock lost the camp a packet of rice after he left it to burn.

Things are heating up for @_OwenWarner as he reaches Boiling Point ? Tune in at 9:15pm on ITV1 and STV! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/M75YyLnwm6 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2022

As presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas asked Hancock if he had checked the rice, she lifted the pot and said: “Totally burnt.”

Douglas, 35, who became the second celebrity to be evicted from the jungle on Sunday, said to Hancock: “I thought you were keeping an eye on that.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Seann Walsh said: “Matt did a bit of an oopsie with the cooking and forgot that the rice was being cooked.”

Warner, 23, who has become known for struggling with the lack of food, later asked: “Is that inedible?”

Comedian Walsh, 36, added in the Bush Telegraph: “I don’t remember there being so many problems with the cooking when Charlene was here.

“I think this restaurant’s gone downhill. Sorry Matt.”

Hancock appeared unfazed and was apparently unaware of his campmates’ feelings, saying: “We rescued the situation, we got half a pan of rice.

“Basically we lost one packet of rice. All is well.”

She firmly made a place in the Australian sun since day one, and we'll never forget those iconic dance moves? But it's now hometime for the gorgeous @ScarDoug ☀️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XYr1FVBdVT — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2022

Warner received a much warmer reception from the camp after he revealed his success in the return of the Boiling Point Bushtucker Trial, which Chris Moyles had attempted the previous week.

The trial, which involved finding spanners which could then be used to retrieve stars from an underwater network of pipes, left radio presenter Moyles, 48, close to tears after he became noticeably distressed and managed to secure just one out of a possible 11 stars.

Joking in the Bush Telegraph, Moyles said: “I really wanted to have another go at Boiling Point because I did such a brilliant job last time.

“Oh no, that’s right, I basically panicked and ended up with one star. That was it.”

After volunteering himself for Boiling Point: The Return, Warner admitted: “I’ve wanted to do quite a physical challenge.

“I feel like all mine have been just getting gunked. I’d like to do something physical.”

Adding: “I’m going to go in there and think about food. I reckon I’ll do it in less than a minute with that mindset.”

Hancock also put himself forward for the trial, but conceded to Warner saying: “I’m keen to do it but I’ve done one like this before and Owen hasn’t.”

After giving Warner some information about the trial, Moyles said in the Bush Telegraph: “I think the only way you can panic Owen really is if you said, ‘I don’t think there’s going to be any food tonight for dinner’, and then he’d probably turn into the Incredible Hulk.”

Warner blitzed through the trial and secured all nine stars available, finishing with time to spare.

Returning to camp to share the good news, Warner yelled out: “We eating good tonight!”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph shortly after, he added: “I’m going to miss a lot of things about this jungle experience but walking back with good news to a group of hungry people it’s the best feeling ever.”